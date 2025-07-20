Left Menu

Rising Star Anshul Kamboj Joins India Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Anshul Kamboj joins the Indian cricket squad in England, stepping in for injured players Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the fourth Test. Kamboj's stellar performance in domestic cricket makes him a solid addition. Arshdeep's injury status and team selection depend on upcoming medical evaluations.

Updated: 20-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:36 IST
Amid injury concerns, India's cricket squad has welcomed paced Anshul Kamboj to their ranks for the upcoming Test in Manchester. Both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are in recovery, leaving the selectors to turn to Kamboj as a promising replacement.

Arshdeep Singh recently sustained a cut that required immediate medical attention, and his participation in the next match is uncertain, according to the team's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Meanwhile, Akash Deep's groin niggle continues to be monitored.

Kamboj, who has demonstrated exceptional skill on the field, highlighted by his remarkable 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match, is expected to add depth to the squad. His previous performances against the England Lions have already positioned him as a potential future asset for the team.

