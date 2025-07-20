Farewell to the Turbaned Tornado: Fauja Singh's Last Marathon

Fauja Singh, recognized globally as the 'Turbaned Tornado' and acknowledged as the oldest marathoner, was given a state-honoured farewell in Beas, his birthplace. His career in marathon running, beginning at the age of 89, earned him international fame.

The ceremony saw attendance from prominent figures, including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat, who paid their respects. His son, Harvinder Singh, performed the last rites by lighting the funeral pyre.

Fauja Singh, renowned for completing marathons worldwide, made history as the first centenarian marathon runner. His achievements continue to inspire many, as his life exemplified resilience and commitment. The 114-year-old had returned to India three years ago after spending his running career in Britain.