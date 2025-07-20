Left Menu

ICC Celebrates Global Growth with 2024 Development Awards Winners

The ICC has revealed the 2024 Development Awards recipients, honoring standout contributions from nations like Bhutan and the USA. The awards, featuring seven categories, laud innovation in cricket's global growth. Notable winners include Cricket Namibia, Bhutan Cricket Council, and Vanuatu Cricket Association.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of the 2024 ICC Development Awards, celebrating the exceptional contributions of Associate Members in growing the sport. Eight nations, including Bhutan, Namibia, and the USA, were recognized on Sunday for their innovative initiatives, according to the ICC website.

Jay Shah, ICC Chair, praised the global winners, highlighting the awards' role in showcasing remarkable cricket growth stories across emerging countries. This year, seven categories were featured, with the introduction of the ICC X Rexona Criio Festival of the Year award.

Cricket Namibia took home the Development Initiative of the Year award for its widespread grassroots program. Other winners included Bhutan and Vanuatu for female cricket initiatives, while the USA and Scotland were lauded for outstanding performances in ICC events.

