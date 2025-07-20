England's Jess Carter Speaks Out Against Racist Abuse Amid Euro 2025
England defender Jess Carter announced her temporary withdrawal from social media due to racist abuse she received during Euro 2025. Carter aims to focus on contributing to her team and hopes her actions prompt societal change. The FA and police are involved in addressing the issue.
England defender Jess Carter announced on Sunday that she will step away from social media amid racist abuse during Euro 2025 in Switzerland. Carter, who is Black, shared her decision in an Instagram statement, emphasizing the need to protect herself and maintain focus on supporting her team.
Carter hopes her public stance against such abuse will not only safeguard her but also discourage others from perpetuating it. The 27-year-old has been a key player in England's tournament run, as they prepare to face Italy in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The FA strongly condemned the racist attacks, with CEO Mark Bullingham asserting that the organization prioritizes Jess's well-being and is collaborating with UK police to ensure justice is served against the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
