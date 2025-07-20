England Clinches Next Three World Test Championship Finals

In a significant move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England will host the next three World Test Championship (WTC) finals, scheduled for 2027, 2029, and 2031. This decision was made at the ICC's annual conference. England's cricket season in June aligns perfectly for these global events.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has previously hosted the 2021 WTC Final in Southampton, the 2023 summit in London, and the 2025 edition at Lord's. Richard Gould, ECB CEO, expressed delight over their selection, citing passion for Test cricket in England and international fan interest as driving factors.

Alongside this decision, the ICC also welcomed Timor Leste Cricket Federation and Zambia Cricket Union as new Associate Members, bringing the total membership to 110. The USA Cricket body received an extended deadline for governance reforms amidst longstanding compliance issues.