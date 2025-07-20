Left Menu

Parvez Hossain Emon Shines as Bangladesh Secures T20 Victory

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon's remarkable performance with the bat led Bangladesh to a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 series opener. Emon scored an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, guiding his team to a successful chase of 112 after Pakistan was dismissed for 110.

Updated: 20-07-2025 21:35 IST
In a thrilling T20 series opener, Bangladesh triumphed over Pakistan by seven wickets, thanks to a disciplined bowling display and a remarkable innings by opener Parvez Hossain Emon. Emon's unbeaten 56 from just 39 balls featured three fours and five sixes, steering Bangladesh to victory with almost five overs to spare.

Winning the toss proved beneficial for Bangladesh, who managed to dismiss Pakistan for a low score of 110 in 19.3 overs. The chase was managed expertly by Emon and his partner Towhid Hridoy, who contributed a cautious 36. Together, they forged a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket, navigating the tricky pitch with ease.

The series continues as the teams prepare for the second T20 match, set to take place on Tuesday, promising more exciting cricket action as Bangladesh leads the series 1-0.

