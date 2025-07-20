Left Menu

Solidarity in the Face of Racism: Jess Carter Steps Away from Social Media

England defender Jess Carter has faced racial abuse online since Euro 2025 started in Switzerland. She announced that she would step away from social media during the tournament to focus on her performance. The England team has vowed to tackle racism by remaining standing before their semi-final match against Italy.

Solidarity in the Face of Racism: Jess Carter Steps Away from Social Media

England defender Jess Carter revealed she has been subjected to online racial abuse since Euro 2025 commenced in Switzerland. In a bold move, Carter announced she would be stepping away from social media for the remainder of the tournament, prioritizing her focus on football.

The entire England team has agreed to stop taking the knee before matches, opting instead to stand as a statement against racism. UK authorities and social media platforms have been contacted to ensure those responsible for such abuse are held accountable.

Football figures and organizations have expressed condemnation of the racism faced by Carter. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham stood in solidarity with Carter, with promises of support and justice.

