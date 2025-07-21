Mitchell Owen Shines in International Cricket Debut

Mitchell Owen made a stunning international debut, leading Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory against West Indies in the opening match of the T20 series. Owen's performance included a crucial half-century and a key wicket, placing him among notable Australian cricketers who excelled on their debut.

Despite a strong start, West Indies was limited to a score of 189-8. Australian bowler Ben Dwarshuis was instrumental in this effort, achieving career-best figures of 4-36, which included a remarkable feat of taking three wickets in four balls.

Owen's standout performance not only contributed to Australia's victory but also added momentum to the team's strong start in the five-game series. His debut places him in illustrious company, and his efforts were lauded by teammates and the cricket community alike.

