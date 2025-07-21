Left Menu

Mitchell Owen Shines in International Cricket Debut

Mitchell Owen made a remarkable international debut, scoring a half-century and taking a key wicket to help Australia secure a three-wicket victory over West Indies in a T20 series opener. His performance, combined with a strong partnership with Cameron Green and pivotal bowling efforts from Ben Dwarshuis, gave Australia an early edge in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:34 IST
Mitchell Owen made a stunning international debut, leading Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory against West Indies in the opening match of the T20 series. Owen's performance included a crucial half-century and a key wicket, placing him among notable Australian cricketers who excelled on their debut.

Despite a strong start, West Indies was limited to a score of 189-8. Australian bowler Ben Dwarshuis was instrumental in this effort, achieving career-best figures of 4-36, which included a remarkable feat of taking three wickets in four balls.

Owen's standout performance not only contributed to Australia's victory but also added momentum to the team's strong start in the five-game series. His debut places him in illustrious company, and his efforts were lauded by teammates and the cricket community alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

