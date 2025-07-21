Steve Tandy Takes Helm as Wales Rugby Head Coach

Steve Tandy has been named as the head coach for the Wales national rugby team, according to an announcement made by the Wales Rugby Union (WRU) on Monday. Tandy, who previously served as a coach for the British and Irish Lions, is set to lead the team into the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Tandy will officially take on his new responsibilities starting September 1, a move that is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team. The WRU expressed confidence in Tandy's leadership abilities, highlighting his successful track record.

This leadership change comes as part of the WRU's preparations for the future, aiming to strengthen the team's performance on the international stage. Tandy's appointment is seen as a strategic step towards realizing the team's goals in the upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)