Controversy Strikes Indian Badminton Squad at World University Games

The Indian badminton squad faced controversy at the World University Games in Germany due to an administrative error, which saw six out of twelve players being barred from participation. Allegations of mismanagement and systematic irregularities have been raised, impacting the players' careers and sparking calls for accountability.

Controversy Strikes Indian Badminton Squad at World University Games
A controversy has erupted involving the Indian badminton squad at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, after six of the twelve players were barred from participating. This incident, attributed to an administrative lapse, has drawn sharp criticism and demands for justice from affected players.

The debacle began when team officials failed to correctly submit all player names during a managers' meeting. Alisha Khan, one of the excluded athletes, expressed frustration on Instagram, accusing officials of "career sabotage." The Association of Indian Universities, responsible for overseeing university-level sports in India, acknowledged the issue and initiated an investigation.

Sources claim the problem originated from "systematic irregularities" during the selection trials in Bhubaneswar. Although India secured a bronze medal, players alleged false promises of participation in individual events and inadequate coaching. The incident has sparked demands for accountability and protection of players' career prospects.

