Left Menu

Wallabies Gear Up for Gritty Showdown Against Lions at MCG

The Australian Wallabies aim to enhance their physical game against the British & Irish Lions in Saturday's test at Melbourne Cricket Ground to avoid a series defeat. Missing key players affected their first test, and Coach Joe Schmidt emphasizes the importance of power and intensity in upcoming collisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:35 IST
Wallabies Gear Up for Gritty Showdown Against Lions at MCG
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Wallabies are set to ramp up their physicality in anticipation of the crucial test against the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. With a series defeat looming, the team aims to avoid losing with a test to spare and hopes to reclaim their pride.

Having been undermanned due to key players' injuries, the Wallabies struggled in the initial match in Brisbane, resulting in a 27-19 loss. Coach Joe Schmidt is banking on players like Rob Valetini and Will Skelton to bring the much-missed brawn to the collisions, as their comeback attempts were previously thwarted.

With a predicted rainy scene at the MCG and over 80,000 fans anticipated, the Wallabies' reliance on blue-collar grit and forward power becomes crucial. Lions coach Andy Farrell acknowledges Australia's intention to amp up their game, while his team stands ready to clinch their first series win since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025