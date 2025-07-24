Wallabies Gear Up for Gritty Showdown Against Lions at MCG

The Australian Wallabies are set to ramp up their physicality in anticipation of the crucial test against the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. With a series defeat looming, the team aims to avoid losing with a test to spare and hopes to reclaim their pride.

Having been undermanned due to key players' injuries, the Wallabies struggled in the initial match in Brisbane, resulting in a 27-19 loss. Coach Joe Schmidt is banking on players like Rob Valetini and Will Skelton to bring the much-missed brawn to the collisions, as their comeback attempts were previously thwarted.

With a predicted rainy scene at the MCG and over 80,000 fans anticipated, the Wallabies' reliance on blue-collar grit and forward power becomes crucial. Lions coach Andy Farrell acknowledges Australia's intention to amp up their game, while his team stands ready to clinch their first series win since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)