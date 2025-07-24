England Set to Host Exciting Summer Tour for Indian Cricket Teams
India is gearing up for a white-ball cricket tour in England in 2026, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs for men, and a three-match T20I series plus a one-off test for women. The tournament promises a thrilling summer of international cricket, highlighted by the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Next year, India will embark on an exciting white-ball cricket tour of England, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The schedule includes five T20 internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Indian men's team.
The series will kick off with a T20I in Durham on July 1, followed by matches in Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton. The ODIs start from July 14 in Birmingham and conclude at Lord's on July 19. India's women's team will also engage in a compelling three-match T20I series and a solitary Test against England's women.
ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould expressed excitement about the promising summer of cricket, which includes the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. He emphasized the opportunity to inspire future generations and highlighted Lord's historic hosting of an England Women's Test match.
