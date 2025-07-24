Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Injury Shakes Up India-England Test Clash

Cricketer Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of wicket-keeping duties after fracturing his toe during the ongoing test against England. Despite the injury, he remains available to bat. Ishan Kishan is set to cover Pant, as this injury adds to a series of setbacks for the Indian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of wicket-keeping duties following a toe fracture on the opening day of the fourth Test against England. However, the Indian cricketer remains available to bat based on team needs, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After sustaining the injury while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes, Pant was retired hurt at 37 runs and underwent scans. The BCCI announced that Dhruv Jurel will take over wicket-keeping responsibilities for the remainder of the match, and Ishan Kishan is set to be called as cover.

Pant's injury adds to several challenges for India, who are trailing the series 1-2. This incident also marks Pant's second injury this series, following a bruised finger. Despite setbacks, the charismatic player continues to be a pivotal figure in the team.

