Tour de France Setback: Carlos Rodriguez Withdraws Due to Injury

Cycling's most grueling race, the Tour de France, suffered a setback with the withdrawal of talented Ineos-Grenadiers rider Carlos Rodriguez. Rodriguez, in 10th overall position, pulled out due to a fractured pelvis. This unexpected development came ahead of Thursday's challenging Alpine stage to Courchevel.

The injury occurred following a crash on Wednesday, confirmed through hospital scans. Prior to Stage 18, Rodriguez's team released a statement, expressing that he remains in good spirits under medical supervision. Rodriguez will now focus on his recovery and rehabilitation process as he returns home.

Meanwhile, race dynamics heat up as the remaining riders tackle the formidable ascents of Stage 18. Highlights include the daunting Col de La Loze climb, the Tour's highest summit this year. As the competition nears its Parisian finale, current leader Tadej Pogacar maintains an edge over Jonas Vingegaard.

