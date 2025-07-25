Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev: Ready to Reclaim Hard Court Glory

Daniil Medvedev is gearing up for the hard court season, notably the U.S. Open, as he aims to regain his top form after a challenging year. Despite recent early exits in Grand Slam tournaments, Medvedev remains optimistic, drawing confidence from past successes and his affinity for fast courts.

Updated: 25-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:46 IST
Daniil Medvedev, renowned for his prowess on hard courts, is eagerly eyeing upcoming tournaments, including the D.C. Open and U.S. Open. Despite a tough year with early exits in major tournaments, Medvedev is optimistic about his chances, bolstered by his strong performances on similar surfaces in the past.

Medvedev, who has reached six Grand Slam finals all on hard courts, including a memorable victory at the 2021 U.S. Open, believes this part of the season is crucial. He feels confident in his abilities on the fast-playing courts and aims to leverage this to achieve significant results.

Having recuperated and reset his mindset, Medvedev is determined to bounce back after disappointing early losses in previous tournaments. He focuses on maintaining a positive outlook and working hard to recapture his rhythm and elevate his ranking as he approaches the critical hard court season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

