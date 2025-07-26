Left Menu

Soccer-Ten-woman Brazil survive Colombia challenge in Copa goalless draw

Colombia failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage in Friday's final Group B match at the Women's Copa America, as the reigning champions Brazil held them to a goalless draw despite being a player down.

Colombia failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage in Friday's final Group B match at the Women's Copa America, as the reigning champions Brazil held them to a goalless draw despite being a player down. Brazil's goalkeeper Lorena was shown a red card in the 21st minute after handling the ball outside the penalty area in a bid to stop Linda Caicedo's shot during a rapid Colombian counterattack.

After consulting with assistant referee Mariana Aquino, referee Milagros Arruela dismissed Lorena, forcing Brazil to rely on substitute goalkeeper Claudia for the rest of the match. Despite enjoying a numerical advantage, Colombia were unable to break the deadlock, with attempts from Valerin Loboa and Mayra Ramirez failing to find the back of the net.

"Today was a very tough game, very exhausting, and we wanted to win, but now we have to keep working hard for what's coming," Loboa said after the match. Brazil stood firm in defence, and in the second half they tried to take the lead with attempts from Yasmim, Gabi Portilho and Dudinha, but they were all unsuccessful. They came closest with a free kick from Yasmim in added time that hit the crossbar.

"We knew it would be a very difficult game, but we're very proud of this result with one player less. Now it's time to rest and think about the semi-final," Portilho said. Both teams were already through to the semi-finals, and Group B leaders Brazil will face Uruguay on Tuesday. Meanwhile, runners-up Colombia, with eight points, will take on Group A leaders Argentina on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

