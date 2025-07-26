Epic Comeback: Lions Roar to Victory Over Australia

In a thrilling encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, British & Irish Lions fullback Hugo Keenan scored a decisive try to clinch a 29-26 victory over Australia, completing a record comeback from 18 points down and securing the series win.

The match was not without controversy, as Australia contested the legality of Jac Morgan's action in the lead-up to Keenan's try. Despite an anxious wait for the match official's decision, the try was upheld, granting the Lions their first series triumph since 2013.

The Lions, led by coach Andy Farrell, were ecstatic as they celebrated their achievement. Meanwhile, the Wallabies, despite showcasing a revamped and spirited performance, were left to ponder what might have been as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

