Indian Duo Triumphs in Men's Doubles at WTT Contender

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal clinched the men's doubles title at the WTT Contender event by defeating the French team in straight games in just 22 minutes, held at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:44 IST
In a spectacular display of skill and coordination, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal secured victory against the French duo, Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland, at the WTT Contender event.

The Indian pair triumphed in straight games, wrapping up the match in a mere 22 minutes at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in Nigeria.

The dominant performance saw them win 19 points on their own serve and an additional 14 on their opponents', underscoring their supremacy from start to finish.

