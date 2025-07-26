Left Menu

Chess Showdown: Deshmukh Holds Humpy to Thrilling Draw in World Cup Final

In the FIDE Women's World Cup final, young Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh drew with Koneru Humpy in game 1. Deshmukh offered early aggressive play, but missed critical opportunities, leading to a balanced endgame. Games of shorter duration may be needed if the deadlock continues in the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:24 IST
In a high-stakes encounter at the FIDE Women's World Cup final, Divya Deshmukh demonstrated her mettle by securing a draw against the seasoned champion, Koneru Humpy. The match, which took place on Saturday, saw both Indian chess players jostling for dominance but ultimately ending on equal footing.

Humpy, employing the Queen's Gambit Accepted strategy, found herself challenged by the 19-year-old Deshmukh's calculated piece sacrifice that prevented her from castling early on. Despite Humpy's initial errors, Deshmukh missed crucial opportunities to capitalize on her positional advantage, leading to a tense exchange of pieces and a balanced endgame scenario.

As the two-gamer approaches its final test, Humpy holds a slight advantage due to the draw, and if neither player prevails in the classical match, faster-paced games may be necessary to decide the winner. The outcome also secures top places for Indian players in the upcoming candidates' tournament.

