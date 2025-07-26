Kapil Dev's Insights: Shubman Gill's Captaincy Journey in the Anderson-Tendulkar Test Series

Former Indian captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev has weighed in on Shubman Gill's new role as captain during the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Test series. In their fourth Test, India trails 2-1, facing challenges both on-field and off as Gill assumes leadership.

Despite the pressure, Gill, who is captaining the Indian Test team for the first time, has showcased remarkable performance with the bat. Scoring 671 runs across four matches at an impressive average of 95.85, Gill leads in series' total runs, marking his debut with three centuries and a half-century, and his top score reaching 269.

In the Fourth Test, India battled back after early setbacks in their second innings caused a dismal start with key wickets lost without scoring. However, a steady partnership between K L Rahul and Captain Gill helped stabilize the innings, ending Day 4 at 174/2. With India still trailing by 137 runs, a strong fifth-day performance is crucial if they hope to equalize the series.

