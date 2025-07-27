Left Menu

Gill and Rahul's Grit Frustrates England in Tense Fourth Test

India's solid 174-run partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul frustrated England on the fourth day of the test match. Despite Chris Woakes' early wickets and Ben Stokes' century for England, India narrowed the hosts' lead significantly, setting up an exciting final day as they ended on 174-2.

India's commendable performance with a 174-run partnership between captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul has disrupted England's dominance on the fourth day of the fourth test. This dynamic duo narrowed England's lead to 137 runs as the day concluded.

The day began with England exerting pressure, thanks to Chris Woakes' two quick wickets, leaving India reeling before lunch. However, Gill and Rahul held their ground, regrouping in the afternoon session as India ended on 174-2, with Gill approaching a century.

Ben Stokes played a historic role for England, becoming the fourth England player to score a century and take five wickets in the same match, propelling England's total to 669. With the series led by England 2-1, the final day promises high tension and drama.

