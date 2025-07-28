Left Menu

The Changing Helm: A New Era for Red Bull Racing

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner shared a video of himself horseback riding on the day of the Belgian Grand Prix, which marked the end of his leadership era. Laurent Mekies, the new boss, began with a win in the sprint but faced challenges in the main race with strategies affecting results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:59 IST
Christian Horner, the former chief of the Red Bull Formula One team, made headlines over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend by posting a video on social media of himself riding through the English countryside—a poignant contrast to the fast-paced race in Spa-Francorchamps.

His departure signals a new chapter for Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies stepping in as team boss. Mekies had a promising start with a Saturday sprint victory by Max Verstappen, although the main Grand Prix proved challenging, resulting in a fourth-place finish for the Dutch champion and a strategic misstep that left Yuki Tsunoda without points.

The paddock chatter was still about Horner's exit, yet the focus is expected to shift as soon as the teams reconvene in Budapest. While some, like McLaren's Zak Brown, predict Horner will soon be forgotten in the fast-moving sport, others, including Mercedes' Toto Wolff, anticipate his return to the racing scene.

