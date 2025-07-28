Defeat and Resilience: Aitana Bonmati's Journey at Euro 2025

Spain's playmaker Aitana Bonmati mirrored Spain's heartache as she claimed the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2025, shortly after a penalty shootout defeat against England in the finals claimed their efforts.

Having bravely returned from a meningitis scare prior to the tournament, Bonmati was instrumental in Spain's march to the final. Yet, her script took a sorrowful twist when Spain's firepower failed to breach England's steadfast defence, culminating in Bonmati's missed penalty that sealed another painful chapter following her club Barcelona's European final setback against Arsenal in May.

"It's hard to see you right now," Bonmati admitted to reporters, reflecting on the recurring theme of near misses and slumping again just months after Barcelona's setback. Acknowledging the nation's expectations, she viewed England's ability to win without being the better side as a stinging note but a lesson well-learned as she promises a resilient return.

