India's Resilient Draw: Gambhir Defends Gill Amid Critics

India's stalemate in the fourth Test against England marked a significant turning point, as Gautam Gambhir vehemently defended the new captain, Shubman Gill, from detractors.

Gambhir highlighted the emerging spirit of Indian cricket, noting that the team seeks to forge its own legacy rather than emulate past players.

Heroic efforts by Gill and K L Rahul, supported by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, bolstered the visitors, showcasing the squad's resolve and setting a confident tone for the upcoming final Test in London.

