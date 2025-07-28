India's Resilient Draw: Gambhir Defends Gill Amid Critics
In the fourth Test against England, India secured a draw, displaying resilience under new captain Shubman Gill. Gautam Gambhir defended Gill against critics, emphasizing his team's determination to make history. A key partnership by Shubman Gill and K L Rahul was pivotal, alongside standout performances from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's stalemate in the fourth Test against England marked a significant turning point, as Gautam Gambhir vehemently defended the new captain, Shubman Gill, from detractors.
Gambhir highlighted the emerging spirit of Indian cricket, noting that the team seeks to forge its own legacy rather than emulate past players.
Heroic efforts by Gill and K L Rahul, supported by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, bolstered the visitors, showcasing the squad's resolve and setting a confident tone for the upcoming final Test in London.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Test Match
- England
- Shubman Gill
- Gautam Gambhir
- cricket
- partnership
- resilience
- draw
- Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Women's Cricket Team's Historic Triumph: A Boost From WPL
Lord's Test Delivers Classic Cricket with Camping Enthusiasm
India Women's Cricket: Depth and Dynamism Ahead of ODI World Cup
Cricket Board Under Fire: Audit Exposes Financial Chaos
Uttar Pradesh Revitalizes Ancient Forts with Public-Private Partnership