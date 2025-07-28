Left Menu

India's Resilient Draw: Gambhir Defends Gill Amid Critics

In the fourth Test against England, India secured a draw, displaying resilience under new captain Shubman Gill. Gautam Gambhir defended Gill against critics, emphasizing his team's determination to make history. A key partnership by Shubman Gill and K L Rahul was pivotal, alongside standout performances from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.

India's stalemate in the fourth Test against England marked a significant turning point, as Gautam Gambhir vehemently defended the new captain, Shubman Gill, from detractors.

Gambhir highlighted the emerging spirit of Indian cricket, noting that the team seeks to forge its own legacy rather than emulate past players.

Heroic efforts by Gill and K L Rahul, supported by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, bolstered the visitors, showcasing the squad's resolve and setting a confident tone for the upcoming final Test in London.

