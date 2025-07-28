In a stunning display of skill, Yana Egorian captured the gold medal in the women's sabre at the World Fencing Championships. The event took place in Georgia on Sunday, where Egorian competed as a neutral athlete, adhering to contentious regulations set by the governing body, FIE.

The Russian Olympian, who also clinched individual and team gold in Rio, overcame Poland's Zuzanna Cieslar with a 15-11 victory in Tbilisi's intense final matchup. This achievement adds to Egorian's illustrious career while highlighting challenges faced by athletes in geopolitically sensitive situations.

The decision by FIE to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors under a neutral status prompted major outcry, especially from Ukraine. Responding to this, over 440 fencers from 40 nations have demanded stricter measures. Nonetheless, the FIE maintains its stance, emphasizing an adherence to peace and the unity of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)