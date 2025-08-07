Left Menu

ISL's Future Secured Amidst AIFF and FSDL Deadlock

The Indian Super League's future remains uncertain due to unresolved contractual disputes between AIFF and FSDL. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains hopeful for the league's growth and assures its continuation. Discussions on restructuring and logistical optimization are underway to ensure player participation and cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST
ISL's Future Secured Amidst AIFF and FSDL Deadlock
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) hanging in the balance, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has assured stakeholders that the tournament will persist, with hopes for significant growth in India's top-tier football.

The ISL, usually held from September to April, has faced disruption due to conflicts between AIFF and its partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), over unresolved contractual issues. The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) is set to lapse at year's end, leading clubs like Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC to pause operations.

In a meeting held in the national capital, AIFF, along with club representatives and FSDL, discussed the league's future. Chaubey emphasized continuous league operation, highlighting the need for more Indian players. Discussions on potential restructuring for cost efficiency are also on the table, pending a Supreme Court verdict on the AIFF constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025