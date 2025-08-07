ISL's Future Secured Amidst AIFF and FSDL Deadlock
The Indian Super League's future remains uncertain due to unresolved contractual disputes between AIFF and FSDL. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains hopeful for the league's growth and assures its continuation. Discussions on restructuring and logistical optimization are underway to ensure player participation and cost management.
- Country:
- India
With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) hanging in the balance, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has assured stakeholders that the tournament will persist, with hopes for significant growth in India's top-tier football.
The ISL, usually held from September to April, has faced disruption due to conflicts between AIFF and its partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), over unresolved contractual issues. The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) is set to lapse at year's end, leading clubs like Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC to pause operations.
In a meeting held in the national capital, AIFF, along with club representatives and FSDL, discussed the league's future. Chaubey emphasized continuous league operation, highlighting the need for more Indian players. Discussions on potential restructuring for cost efficiency are also on the table, pending a Supreme Court verdict on the AIFF constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy's Brave Euro Run Signals Bright Future for Women's Football
Assam Rifles Hosts Football Tournament, Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking
Barcelona's Pre-season Tour Faces Setbacks Amid Contractual Disputes
Liverpool's Strategic Investment Surge: A New Era in English Football
AIFF Launches U14 Trials to Unleash India's Football Future