ISL's Future Secured Amidst AIFF and FSDL Deadlock

With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) hanging in the balance, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has assured stakeholders that the tournament will persist, with hopes for significant growth in India's top-tier football.

The ISL, usually held from September to April, has faced disruption due to conflicts between AIFF and its partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), over unresolved contractual issues. The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) is set to lapse at year's end, leading clubs like Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC to pause operations.

In a meeting held in the national capital, AIFF, along with club representatives and FSDL, discussed the league's future. Chaubey emphasized continuous league operation, highlighting the need for more Indian players. Discussions on potential restructuring for cost efficiency are also on the table, pending a Supreme Court verdict on the AIFF constitution.

