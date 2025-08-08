Left Menu

Chitkara University Shines on Global Sports Stage

Chitkara University students Payas Jain and Devika Sihag earned international sports accolades. Jain won a Silver Medal in Men's Doubles at the WTT Contender in Argentina, while Sihag won a Bronze in Mixed Badminton at the World University Games 2025 in Germany. Their achievements reflect the university's supportive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST
Chitkara University in Chandigarh celebrates a remarkable achievement as two of its students gained international recognition in sports. Payas Jain, an MBA student, clinched a Silver Medal at the WTT Contender in Buenos Aires. His performance was a testament to his skill and determination, positioning him as a rising star in table tennis.

Simultaneously, Devika Sihag, a BBA student, etched her name in history by winning India's first Bronze in Mixed Team Badminton at the 2025 World University Games in Germany. Her historic win underscores her discipline and commitment.

Both students' successes highlight Chitkara University's robust support system, which empowers students to excel in various fields. The university is committed to fostering opportunities for growth, whether academic, athletic, or personal, as reflected in the words of Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of the University.

