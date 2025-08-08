Bengal and Kerala Clinch Titles at 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025

At the conclusion of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025 on Friday, hosted at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, Bengal triumphed over Maharashtra in the Boys category, whereas Kerala outperformed Karnataka to secure the Girls category title. The event marked yet another significant milestone in junior aquatic sports.

During the Boys Final, Bengal narrowly defeated Maharashtra with a score of 16-15. Notable performances came from Bengal's Joy Mondal with five goals, Rajesh Naskar with four, and Maharashtra's Manthan Lomharsh Shivanikar who scored seven. Kerala's Girls team dominated Karnataka 14-8, with standout contributions from Nivya M's four goals bolstering Kerala's comprehensive victory.

In the contests for third place, Karnataka achieved bronze with a 15-10 win over Kerala in the Boys category, and Maharashtra clinched a 13-8 victory against Odisha in the Girls category. The championships, which also included the Sub Junior Diving events, saw Karnataka's Skandan Prasad T secure a bronze, completing a rewarding week for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)