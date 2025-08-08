Left Menu

Bengal and Kerala Clinch Titles at 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025

The 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship wrapped up with Bengal claiming victory over Maharashtra in the Boys category and Kerala defeating Karnataka in the Girls category. Meanwhile, the 41st Sub Junior & Junior National Aquatic Championship concluded with Karnataka's Skandan Prasad T earning a bronze in diving for the home state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST
Bengal and Kerala Clinch Titles at 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025
Bengal team with the boys waterpolo title. (Photo: KSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the conclusion of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025 on Friday, hosted at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, Bengal triumphed over Maharashtra in the Boys category, whereas Kerala outperformed Karnataka to secure the Girls category title. The event marked yet another significant milestone in junior aquatic sports.

During the Boys Final, Bengal narrowly defeated Maharashtra with a score of 16-15. Notable performances came from Bengal's Joy Mondal with five goals, Rajesh Naskar with four, and Maharashtra's Manthan Lomharsh Shivanikar who scored seven. Kerala's Girls team dominated Karnataka 14-8, with standout contributions from Nivya M's four goals bolstering Kerala's comprehensive victory.

In the contests for third place, Karnataka achieved bronze with a 15-10 win over Kerala in the Boys category, and Maharashtra clinched a 13-8 victory against Odisha in the Girls category. The championships, which also included the Sub Junior Diving events, saw Karnataka's Skandan Prasad T secure a bronze, completing a rewarding week for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025