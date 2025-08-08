Left Menu

Angad Cheema Clinches India Open for Back-to-Back Victories

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema secured another victory by winning the India Open, marking his fourth PGTI win and boosting his position in the PGTI Order of Merit. The tournament saw Amardeep Malik as runner-up, with notable performances from players like Shaurya Bhattacharya and Udayan Mane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:46 IST
Chandigarh's Angad Cheema continued his triumphant streak by winning the Rs 1 crore India Open after the PGTI's mid-season interval. On Friday, he secured the first event victory of the second half of the season.

Cheema played impressively throughout the tournament, rounding off with a two-under 70 on the final day, which brought his total to 13-under 275 at the Kensville Golf & Country Club. His victory marked his fourth PGTI win, and the second this season, securing him Rs 15 lakh in prize money and elevating his rank to second in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Meanwhile, Noida's Amardeep Malik achieved a one-over 73 in the final round, finishing as the runner-up, which enhanced his position to 21st in the PGTI Order of Merit. Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu concluded the tournament in fifth, maintaining his lead on the money list with career earnings of Rs 58,67,200.

