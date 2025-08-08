Young Tigresses Roar to Top with a Dominant Victory

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Captain Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul led India to a dominant 7-0 win over Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

Shubhangi netted goals in the 7th and 42nd minutes, while Sulanjana added her strikes in the 38th and 90+4th minutes. Contributions from Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, and Pooja cemented the victory at the Thuwunna Stadium.

The emphatic triumph catapulted India to the top of Group D with seven goals in hand. Despite matching points with Myanmar, who tied with Indonesia 2-2, India's superior goal difference made the difference. A win against Myanmar on Sunday would confirm their spot in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, while a draw would leave their fate dependent on Turkmenistan holding Indonesia.