Jamshedpur FC Storm into Durand Cup Quarterfinals with Dominant Win

Jamshedpur FC delivered an impressive and decisive 2-0 win against 1 Ladakh FC in the Durand Cup's Group C clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. This victory secured their spot in the knockout stage, thanks to an own goal by Siju and a crucial finish from defender Praful early in the second half.

Head Coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil made strategic changes by bringing in forward Suhair VP and defender Sarthak Goloui, leading the team in a 4-4-2 formation. Despite a fast-paced start, clear opportunities were rare, but Jamshedpur exemplified dominance from the onset. Praful Kumar missed an early chance to score, indicating their attacking intent.

The match turned when Vincy Barretto's incisive cross was turned into an own goal by Ladakh's Siju, granting Jamshedpur a 1-0 lead. With control firmly in their grasp, Jamshedpur doubled their lead post-break through Praful's sharp finish, sealing victory and topping Group C with a perfect record.

(With inputs from agencies.)