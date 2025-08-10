Real Kashmir's Stunning Victory in Durand Cup Clash
Real Kashmir defeated NEROCA FC 3-1 in the Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Stadium. Goals from Salam Ranjan Singh, Maret Tareck, and Modou Mbengue secured their win. Lucas Chagas scored for NEROCA, who remained with two points. The final Group F match will decide the quarterfinals qualifier.
Real Kashmir clinched an impressive 3-1 win against NEROCA FC during the Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Stadium on Sunday. The Snow Leopards closed their campaign with six points from three matches.
The final match in Group F, scheduled for Tuesday, between Indian Navy and TRAU FC, will determine which team advances to the quarterfinals as the group leader. Veteran defender Salam Ranjan Singh scored the opening goal for Real Kashmir, while Lucas Chagas equalized for NEROCA in the 67th minute.
Real Kashmir secured victory with late goals from Maret Tareck and Modou Mbengue, leaving NEROCA with just two points overall. A notable equalizer and a series of strategic plays highlighted Real Kashmir's tactical prowess, marking a triumphant conclusion to their Durand Cup journey.
