Jack Grealish Set for Revival: Loan Move to Everton

In a significant turn for his career, Jack Grealish is reportedly securing a season-long loan move to Everton from Manchester City. Sources, including Sky Sports, indicate that the England midfielder is eager to rejuvenate his playing prospects before the upcoming World Cup.

Having joined City in 2021 for a substantial £100 million, Grealish's chances on the pitch dwindled, with only seven league starts last season and exclusions from critical squads like the Club World Cup and the European Championship.

Although official announcements from the clubs are pending, insiders suggest negotiations are advancing, offering Grealish a fresh opportunity to reclaim his form and international standing. As of now, financial details convert £1 to $1.344.57.

(With inputs from agencies.)