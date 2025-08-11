Left Menu

Jack Grealish Set for Revival: Loan Move to Everton

Everton is set to acquire Manchester City's Jack Grealish on a season-long loan, aiming for a renaissance in his football career. With limited playtime at City, Grealish, who joined for a hefty sum, sees this move as vital ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Official confirmation is awaited.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant turn for his career, Jack Grealish is reportedly securing a season-long loan move to Everton from Manchester City. Sources, including Sky Sports, indicate that the England midfielder is eager to rejuvenate his playing prospects before the upcoming World Cup.

Having joined City in 2021 for a substantial £100 million, Grealish's chances on the pitch dwindled, with only seven league starts last season and exclusions from critical squads like the Club World Cup and the European Championship.

Although official announcements from the clubs are pending, insiders suggest negotiations are advancing, offering Grealish a fresh opportunity to reclaim his form and international standing. As of now, financial details convert £1 to $1.344.57.

(With inputs from agencies.)

