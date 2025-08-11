Ladakh's Sports Policy: A Big Leap Towards Rewarding Local Talent
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta announces a new sports policy to reward local talents participating in national and international tournaments. Gupta also emphasizes the importance of sports for a drug-free Ladakh and highlights the region's popularity in ice hockey. Initiatives like Khelo India and welfare schemes are also discussed.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, unveiled plans for a comprehensive sports policy aimed at rewarding outstanding athletes in the region. This initiative underlines a commitment to recognize sportspersons who earn national and international accolades, aligning with similar schemes in neighboring states like Haryana and Punjab.
Speaking at the inauguration of a 7-a-side League Tournament, themed 'Ladakh Says No to Drugs' and organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Spituk's Astro-turf Football Stadium, Gupta highlighted the dual role of sports in fostering a drug-free society and promoting fitness among youth.
Gupta commended the Khelo India initiative, praising it for tapping into the youth's potential. He advocated for comprehensive support for Ladakhi athletes, emphasizing improved facilities and the importance of encouraging self-help groups to empower rural women economically. Additionally, he stressed integrating all citizens into central welfare schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Sports
- Policy
- Kavinder Gupta
- Drug-Free
- Ice Hockey
- Youth
- Rewards
- Khelo India
- ABDM
ALSO READ
Justice Sought in Tragic Crossfire Death of Jammu Youth
Seeds of Resistance: Indigenous Youth Defend Ancestral Lands
Youth Congress Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in Bihar
Shocking Road Rage Incident in Jammu: Youth Allegedly Hits Elderly Man
China's Youth Diplomacy: A New Chapter in Australia-China Relations