Ladakh's Sports Policy: A Big Leap Towards Rewarding Local Talent

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, unveiled plans for a comprehensive sports policy aimed at rewarding outstanding athletes in the region. This initiative underlines a commitment to recognize sportspersons who earn national and international accolades, aligning with similar schemes in neighboring states like Haryana and Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 7-a-side League Tournament, themed 'Ladakh Says No to Drugs' and organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Spituk's Astro-turf Football Stadium, Gupta highlighted the dual role of sports in fostering a drug-free society and promoting fitness among youth.

Gupta commended the Khelo India initiative, praising it for tapping into the youth's potential. He advocated for comprehensive support for Ladakhi athletes, emphasizing improved facilities and the importance of encouraging self-help groups to empower rural women economically. Additionally, he stressed integrating all citizens into central welfare schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)