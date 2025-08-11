Left Menu

Ladakh's Sports Policy: A Big Leap Towards Rewarding Local Talent

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta announces a new sports policy to reward local talents participating in national and international tournaments. Gupta also emphasizes the importance of sports for a drug-free Ladakh and highlights the region's popularity in ice hockey. Initiatives like Khelo India and welfare schemes are also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, unveiled plans for a comprehensive sports policy aimed at rewarding outstanding athletes in the region. This initiative underlines a commitment to recognize sportspersons who earn national and international accolades, aligning with similar schemes in neighboring states like Haryana and Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 7-a-side League Tournament, themed 'Ladakh Says No to Drugs' and organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Spituk's Astro-turf Football Stadium, Gupta highlighted the dual role of sports in fostering a drug-free society and promoting fitness among youth.

Gupta commended the Khelo India initiative, praising it for tapping into the youth's potential. He advocated for comprehensive support for Ladakhi athletes, emphasizing improved facilities and the importance of encouraging self-help groups to empower rural women economically. Additionally, he stressed integrating all citizens into central welfare schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

