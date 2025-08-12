Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away at World Games

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has tragically died while competing at the World Games in Chengdu, China, organizers confirmed on Tuesday. Debertolis was found unconscious during the men's middle-distance event, leading to his swift transfer to a hospital.

Despite receiving immediate and expert medical attention at one of China's leading healthcare facilities, Debertolis died on August 12, 2025, according to a joint statement from the International World Games Association and other organizing bodies. The statement did not specify the cause of death or reasons for his collapse.

The orienteering community mourns the loss of Debertolis, who was also a skilled civil engineer and a PhD candidate in Stockholm. The central Chinese city of Chengdu is currently hosting the 12th World Games, featuring sports not included in the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)