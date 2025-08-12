Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away at World Games

Italian orienteer Mattia Debertolis has died in Chengdu, China, after collapsing during a World Games event. Despite receiving top medical care, he passed away on August 12, 2025. The orienteering community mourns his loss. The cause of his collapse remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:42 IST
Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away at World Games

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has tragically died while competing at the World Games in Chengdu, China, organizers confirmed on Tuesday. Debertolis was found unconscious during the men's middle-distance event, leading to his swift transfer to a hospital.

Despite receiving immediate and expert medical attention at one of China's leading healthcare facilities, Debertolis died on August 12, 2025, according to a joint statement from the International World Games Association and other organizing bodies. The statement did not specify the cause of death or reasons for his collapse.

The orienteering community mourns the loss of Debertolis, who was also a skilled civil engineer and a PhD candidate in Stockholm. The central Chinese city of Chengdu is currently hosting the 12th World Games, featuring sports not included in the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025