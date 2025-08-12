Left Menu

Jack Grealish Joins Everton on Loan: A Strategic Move Before World Cup

Jack Grealish, the England midfielder, has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City. This move comes as Grealish seeks more game time ahead of the World Cup, after falling out of favor with City's manager, Pep Guardiola. Everton has an option to buy him permanently.

Updated: 12-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:08 IST
In a strategic transfer move, Everton have secured England midfielder Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Premier League club announced Tuesday. This development indicates Everton's ambitions to strengthen their squad in the run-up to next year's World Cup.

Grealish, who was acquired by City from Aston Villa for a whopping 100 million pounds in 2021, now looks for regular playtime after being sidelined under the tactical preferences of manager Pep Guardiola. This shift aims to position him favorably for national team selection.

Everton, concluding last season in 13th position under the guidance of manager David Moyes, reportedly holds an option to secure Grealish permanently for 50 million pounds at the season's end, adding a layer of potential value to the club's investment strategies.

