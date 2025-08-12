Suresh Raina Linked to Illegal Betting App Scandal

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina is poised to face interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this Wednesday. Sources indicate the questioning stems from his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme associated with an illegal betting app.

Raina, aged 38, will provide his testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is implicated in an illicit betting affair linked to the app '1xBet,' noted for endorsements connecting him to the brand.

The federal investigation does not single out Raina alone but extends to several alike betting app cases, with significant financial implications involving investor fraud and tax avoidance.

