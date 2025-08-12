Suresh Raina Linked to Illegal Betting App Scandal
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning related to an illegal betting app money laundering case. The agency seeks to understand his connections to the apps. The ED is investigating several such operations for significant fraud and tax evasion.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina is poised to face interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this Wednesday. Sources indicate the questioning stems from his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme associated with an illegal betting app.
Raina, aged 38, will provide his testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is implicated in an illicit betting affair linked to the app '1xBet,' noted for endorsements connecting him to the brand.
The federal investigation does not single out Raina alone but extends to several alike betting app cases, with significant financial implications involving investor fraud and tax avoidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED's Pursuit against Money Laundering: A Decade Review
Rouse Avenue Court Delays Verdict on National Herald Money Laundering Case
AfDB, ESAAMLG Launch $5.2M Project to Tackle Money Laundering, Terror Financing
ED Raids Bengaluru Builder Over Alleged Money Laundering
Money Laundering Allegations: Anil Ambani in Spotlight Over Bank Loan Fraud