Left Menu

Suresh Raina Linked to Illegal Betting App Scandal

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning related to an illegal betting app money laundering case. The agency seeks to understand his connections to the apps. The ED is investigating several such operations for significant fraud and tax evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:47 IST
Suresh Raina Linked to Illegal Betting App Scandal
Suresh Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina is poised to face interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this Wednesday. Sources indicate the questioning stems from his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme associated with an illegal betting app.

Raina, aged 38, will provide his testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is implicated in an illicit betting affair linked to the app '1xBet,' noted for endorsements connecting him to the brand.

The federal investigation does not single out Raina alone but extends to several alike betting app cases, with significant financial implications involving investor fraud and tax avoidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025