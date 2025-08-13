Left Menu

Lyon Predicts Thrilling Ashes Showdown as England Reinvents Bazball Strategy

As England's cricket team refines its Bazball approach, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon anticipates an electrifying Ashes series. England's adaptability was tested during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, sparking keen interest among Australian players. Lyon praises England's strategic shift, which positions the upcoming Ashes series as a must-watch starting November 21.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:44 IST
Nathan Lyon (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  Australia

Nathan Lyon, Australia's veteran off-spinner, expressed his acceptance of England's evolving 'Bazball' philosophy, which now emphasizes result-driven strategies over pure entertainment in cricket. As the historic Ashes series nears, Lyon noted that English cricket has adjusted its tactics since experiencing testing moments against an evolving Indian team in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which concluded with a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The dramatic series drew attention from many Australian players, including Lyon, who highlighted the shift towards a more results-focused playstyle. He believes this new approach by England makes the forthcoming Ashes a spectacle to anticipate. The series is slated to commence on November 21. According to Lyon, England now fields cricket stars like Joe Root and Ben Stokes, capable of single-handedly securing victories.

Lyon reminisced about his strategic use of sledging during the 2017 Ashes, designed to alleviate pressure from emerging players like Cameron Bancroft and Tim Paine. By provoking England, he successfully diverted attention, shielding his teammates. Reflecting on recent events, Lyon commented on England's frustration in a Test match against India, offering pragmatic advice: "Get them out. Don't let them get a hundred."

(With inputs from agencies.)

