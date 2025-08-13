Marcos Kremer Returns: Argentina Gears Up for Epic Rugby Clash Against All Blacks
Marcos Kremer is set to return to Argentina's line-up for their Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand, a team he deeply admires. The match in Cordoba promises a thrilling encounter, with Kremer emphasizing the importance of mental readiness and respecting the All Blacks' esteemed rugby culture.
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's loose forward, Marcos Kremer, is poised to make a comeback as his team faces off against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship opener this weekend. Kremer, who missed Argentina's June tests due to a knee injury, expressed admiration for New Zealand's rugby culture, mirroring the reverence Argentina's soccer team commands globally.
'What I admire about the All Blacks is their culture, their passion for rugby,' Kremer stated during a press conference at the Estadio Mario Kempes. He believes the match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with home advantage playing a vital role for the Argentines as they strive to outmatch the All Blacks in Córdoba.
Kremer stressed the importance of mental preparedness, stating, 'It will come down to mindset and mentality.' With a return bolstered by teammates like Mateo Carreras and Santiago Chocobares, Argentina aims to overcome the absence of key players due to injury and focus on executing their strategy against the esteemed All Blacks.
