Argentina's Resurgence in Rugby Championship: A Force to Reckon With

Argentina's rise in the Rugby Championship has been marked by substantial progress, as the team has significantly improved its performance over recent years. Entering this year's competition with renewed vigor, they face off against New Zealand in the opening match on Saturday.

Previously considered underdogs, Argentina has transformed into serious contenders, achieving six victories in the last three years alone. Their best season came in 2024, with historic wins including their first-ever triumph in New Zealand, a victory over world champions the Springboks, and a record-setting win against Australia.

Key players such as Juan Cruz Mallía, Santiago Chocobares, and Marcos Kremer return to the squad, strengthening their lineup. Coach Felipe Contepomi has cited confidence built from past experiences in the championship as crucial. Argentina begins its campaign at home, followed by matches against New Zealand, Australia, and the Springboks, with an unprecedented match scheduled in London.