Steven Dias Takes the Helm at Jamshedpur FC: A New Era Begins

Steven Dias has been appointed as the interim head coach of Jamshedpur Football Club, succeeding Khalid Jamil. Dias, previously an assistant coach, has been instrumental in the team's recent success. He faces the challenge of leading Jamshedpur FC into the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals, following a flawless group stage performance.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:36 IST
Steven Dias Takes the Helm at Jamshedpur FC: A New Era Begins
Jamshedpur Football Club has announced that Steven Dias will temporarily step up as head coach of the first team after Khalid Jamil has taken on the role of India's head coach.

Dias, who assisted closely with Jamshedpur's first team, contributed significantly to their performance in the Indian Super League and Super Cup. His in-depth understanding of the team dynamics and his strategic approach make him an excellent choice as they advance to the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dias stated, 'It's a significant responsibility following Coach Khalid's achievements. We will strive for continued success by maintaining our focus and working tirelessly.' Jamshedpur FC comes into the tournament's knockout phase undefeated, having topped their group with three wins. Previously, under Dias' leadership, Ambernath United reached the I-League Second Division final, clinched consecutive Mumbai FA Elite Division titles, and set records with the Maharashtra Santosh Trophy team.

