Paris St Germain's Epic Super Cup Comeback

Paris St Germain staged a thrilling comeback from a 2-0 deficit to beat Tottenham Hotspur in a UEFA Super Cup match. Trailing 2-0 with five minutes left, PSG equalized and won 4-3 on penalties. This victory makes PSG the first French team to win the Super Cup.

In a dramatic UEFA Super Cup match, Paris St Germain made history by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with just five minutes of regular time left. The victory sees PSG become the first French team to win the prestigious trophy.

Tottenham had led 2-0, putting new manager Thomas Frank on course for a victorious start, until PSG substitute Lee Kang-in scored in the 85th minute. Goncalo Ramos then found the equalizer in stoppage time, forcing the game into penalties where PSG clinched victory as Tottenham missed crucial shots.

Celebrations erupted as PSG players took to the field, marking their place in history. 'It's incredible to win like this,' said PSG defender Marquinhos, highlighting the team's character despite being physically below par. Coach Luis Enrique praised his squad's resilience, calling the achievement 'really special.'

