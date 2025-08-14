Swiatek and Sinner Storm into Cincinnati Quarter-finals Amid Rainy Delays

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner secured spots in the Cincinnati quarter-finals, overcoming rain delays that disrupted the tournament's schedule. Swiatek triumphed over Sorana Cirstea with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, continuing her unbeaten run against the Romanian opponent.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner managed to fend off French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in a match interrupted by weather delays, sealing the win in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4). Sinner's solid play, despite serving challenges, preserved his hard-court winning streak.

Notable performances also came from Magda Linette, who upset fourth seed Jessica Pegula, and Alexander Zverev, who emerged triumphant over Brandon Nakashima. These matches set the stage for an exciting set of quarter-final matchups.