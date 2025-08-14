Swiatek and Sinner Storm into Cincinnati Quarter-finals Amid Rainy Delays
Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner advanced to the Cincinnati quarter-finals facing rain delays. Swiatek beat Sorana Cirstea, extending her 5-0 record against her. Sinner defeated Adrian Mannarino, maintaining his title defense. Other highlights included Magda Linette's win and Alexander Zverev's victory over Brandon Nakashima.
Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner secured spots in the Cincinnati quarter-finals, overcoming rain delays that disrupted the tournament's schedule. Swiatek triumphed over Sorana Cirstea with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, continuing her unbeaten run against the Romanian opponent.
Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner managed to fend off French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in a match interrupted by weather delays, sealing the win in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4). Sinner's solid play, despite serving challenges, preserved his hard-court winning streak.
Notable performances also came from Magda Linette, who upset fourth seed Jessica Pegula, and Alexander Zverev, who emerged triumphant over Brandon Nakashima. These matches set the stage for an exciting set of quarter-final matchups.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiatek
- Sinner
- Cincinnati
- quarter-finals
- rain-delay
- tennis
- tournament
- victory
- winner
- match
ALSO READ
Eugenie Bouchard Bids Farewell to Tennis in Emotional Montreal Match
Squash Sport Rallies: National and International Tournaments Set Stage for Indian Players
RIO 3.0 Brings Thrilling Upgrades to India's Largest Rummy Tournament
Indian Table Tennis Triumphs: Journey to World Championships
Nagal's Battle and India's Rising Tennis Stars