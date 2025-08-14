Left Menu

Swiatek and Sinner Storm into Cincinnati Quarter-finals Amid Rainy Delays

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner advanced to the Cincinnati quarter-finals facing rain delays. Swiatek beat Sorana Cirstea, extending her 5-0 record against her. Sinner defeated Adrian Mannarino, maintaining his title defense. Other highlights included Magda Linette's win and Alexander Zverev's victory over Brandon Nakashima.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 04:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner secured spots in the Cincinnati quarter-finals, overcoming rain delays that disrupted the tournament's schedule. Swiatek triumphed over Sorana Cirstea with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, continuing her unbeaten run against the Romanian opponent.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner managed to fend off French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in a match interrupted by weather delays, sealing the win in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4). Sinner's solid play, despite serving challenges, preserved his hard-court winning streak.

Notable performances also came from Magda Linette, who upset fourth seed Jessica Pegula, and Alexander Zverev, who emerged triumphant over Brandon Nakashima. These matches set the stage for an exciting set of quarter-final matchups.

