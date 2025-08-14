Joe Root Gears Up to Break Ashes Drought in Australia

Veteran English batsman Joe Root is determined to end his winless run in Australia as he prepares for the upcoming Ashes series. With 158 Test matches adding to his experience, Root aims to convert his prolific Test career into success Down Under.

Root, who recently moved to second place on the all-time Test run-scorer's list, has amassed 13,543 runs and trails only cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Despite his achievements, Root averages 35.68 from 27 innings in Australia, without a century or Test win.

Reflecting on past series, Root cited distractions and intense pressure as factors that hindered his performance. As the English team sets its sights on Australia, Root is focused on enjoying the game, hoping that a calmer mindset will lead to better results.