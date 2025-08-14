Left Menu

Joe Root Gears Up to Break Ashes Drought in Australia

Joe Root, England's seasoned batsman with 158 Test matches under his belt, is eager to break his winless streak in Australia during the upcoming Ashes series. Despite a prolific career, Root has yet to secure a Test century or victory Down Under, but feels more prepared than ever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:27 IST
Joe Root Gears Up to Break Ashes Drought in Australia
Joe Root

Veteran English batsman Joe Root is determined to end his winless run in Australia as he prepares for the upcoming Ashes series. With 158 Test matches adding to his experience, Root aims to convert his prolific Test career into success Down Under.

Root, who recently moved to second place on the all-time Test run-scorer's list, has amassed 13,543 runs and trails only cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Despite his achievements, Root averages 35.68 from 27 innings in Australia, without a century or Test win.

Reflecting on past series, Root cited distractions and intense pressure as factors that hindered his performance. As the English team sets its sights on Australia, Root is focused on enjoying the game, hoping that a calmer mindset will lead to better results.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025