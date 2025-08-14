Shubman Gill's Road to T20I Reintegration: A Balancing Act for Selectors

Shubman Gill has made waves with his Test captaincy debut and outstanding performance on the England tour, where he amassed 754 runs in five matches. With this record, there's buzz around his return to the T20I squad, potentially as vice-captain, ahead of the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9.

Despite Gill's prowess in ODIs, where he accumulated 2,775 runs in 55 matches, his role in India's T20I plans remains uncertain. Reports suggest that Gill, who last played in the T20 format in 2024, could make a comeback. The selection process is, however, complicated by competing talents like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Abhishek solidified his position with stellar performances against England, while Samson's consistency makes him an indispensable top-order contender. As selectors grapple with forming the optimal squad, Gill finds himself in tough competition. The dilemma extends to choosing between him and Jaiswal, both aiming for a spot in the Asia Cup squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)