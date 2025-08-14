Pragyan Ojha's Superstitious Ritual and His Historic Moment as Muralitharan's 800th Wicket

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has opened up about a unique superstition that he adhered to throughout his cricketing career. Always calling his family members before a match, Ojha's ritual was disrupted in Sri Lanka due to poor network, leading to him becoming legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan's 800th Test wicket.

During an appearance on 'Cheeky Singles', Ojha explained how these pre-match calls to his mom, dad, and uncle, a cricketing inspiration, were integral to his game-day routine. However, the network hiccup in Sri Lanka marked a pivotal moment in his career, coinciding with Muralitharan's landmark achievement.

The 33-year-old, who debuted internationally in 2008, played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is, securing 144 wickets, with 113 in Tests. Ojha last competed internationally in 2013, coinciding with Sachin Tendulkar's retirement Test, and continued in domestic cricket until 2018. His IPL tenure was notable, particularly with the Deccan Chargers' 2009 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)