Uncertainty Looms Over Isak's Newcastle Future Amid Liverpool Interest

Alexander Isak's position at Newcastle remains uncertain as the Premier League season kicks off, owing to interest from Liverpool and the striker's exploration of options away from the club.

Isak has been training separately from the squad, amid ongoing speculation over a transfer following a bid from Liverpool. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed the status quo and emphasized that discussions with Isak are confidential.

The absence of Isak has posed challenges for the team's preseason dynamics, but Howe noted that the players are mentally resilient and have come together. Meanwhile, Newcastle is on the verge of signing Jacob Ramsey, yet he won't feature in the opener against Aston Villa.

