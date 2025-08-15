Durand Cup Quarterfinal Fever: Shillong and Kokrajhar's Football Fiesta

The Durand Cup hits a fever pitch as the quarterfinals unfold in Shillong and Kokrajhar, promising high-octane football drama. At 4:00 PM IST, Shillong Lajong FC will clash with the red-hot Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while at 7:00 PM IST, Bodoland FC will host defending champions NorthEast United FC at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

All 43 matches of this 134th edition are broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and available on SonyLIV. Lajong, under Coach Birendra Thapa, aims to leverage their aggressive playstyle and fervent home support to overcome the disciplined Navy squad, who remain unbeaten and topped their group through sheer determination and strategic play.

In Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC hopes to capitalize on their perfect group stage run and electrified local backing against the title-holders from NorthEast United. Despite being the favorites, NorthEast United, led by Coach Juan Pedro Benali, face a challenge in Bodoland's attacking vigor, setting up a showdown brimming with intensity and anticipation.

