Left Menu

Durand Cup Quarterfinal Fever: Shillong and Kokrajhar's Football Fiesta

As the Durand Cup enters its quarterfinal phase, Shillong and Kokrajhar are set for thrilling football encounters. Shillong Lajong FC faces the formidable Indian Navy FT, while Bodoland FC takes on defending champions NorthEast United FC. The stakes are high with passionate local support fueling both home teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:20 IST
Durand Cup Quarterfinal Fever: Shillong and Kokrajhar's Football Fiesta
Shillong Lajong FC during training session (Image: Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Durand Cup hits a fever pitch as the quarterfinals unfold in Shillong and Kokrajhar, promising high-octane football drama. At 4:00 PM IST, Shillong Lajong FC will clash with the red-hot Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while at 7:00 PM IST, Bodoland FC will host defending champions NorthEast United FC at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

All 43 matches of this 134th edition are broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and available on SonyLIV. Lajong, under Coach Birendra Thapa, aims to leverage their aggressive playstyle and fervent home support to overcome the disciplined Navy squad, who remain unbeaten and topped their group through sheer determination and strategic play.

In Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC hopes to capitalize on their perfect group stage run and electrified local backing against the title-holders from NorthEast United. Despite being the favorites, NorthEast United, led by Coach Juan Pedro Benali, face a challenge in Bodoland's attacking vigor, setting up a showdown brimming with intensity and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025