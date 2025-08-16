Left Menu

Anahat Singh Enters Final of NSW Bega Open 2025

17-year-old Indian squash player Anahat Singh advanced to the final of the NSW Bega Open 2025 after a challenging win against Egypt's Nour Khafagy. Anahat, a double Asian Games bronze medallist, will face Egypt's Habiba Hani in the final, aiming for the $25,000 prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bega | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:54 IST
Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh secured her spot in the final of the NSW Bega Open 2025 on Saturday by defeating Egypt's Nour Khafagy in an intense semifinal match. The 17-year-old athlete, known for her resilience and skill, triumphed in a nail-biting 3-2 victory that spanned 54 minutes, underscoring her position as a formidable competitor on the global squash stage.

Anahat, who has previously marked her prowess by becoming the youngest Indian to clinch a medal at the Asian Games, will go head-to-head with another Egyptian, Habiba Hani, in the tournament's decisive match. Despite an injury sustained during her battle with Khafagy, Anahat demonstrated her mettle by pushing through the pain to secure her place in the final of the prestigious $25,000 event.

Coming off a remarkable streak with 12 PSA titles out of 18 events, Anahat's journey in the NSW Bega Open has been nothing short of inspiring. She joins a distinguished list of competitors in the 2025/26 PSA Squash Tour, ready to further her already impressive squash career with the support of a burgeoning fanbase from her home country, India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

