Tiger Woods to Lead Transformative PGA Tour Committee

In a significant move aimed at transforming the competitive landscape of professional golf, Tiger Woods will lead the new future competition committee for the PGA Tour. The announcement was made by CEO Brian Rolapp, who is less than three weeks into his tenure.

The committee is tasked with introducing substantial changes to the current tournament model, engaging with players, fans, sponsors, and partners to create an optimized experience. This initiative is expected to encompass a comprehensive review of existing practices.

Under Woods' leadership, the committee is urged to adopt a 'clean sheet' approach, allowing for innovative solutions and widespread input to reshape the future of the PGA Tour. This effort aligns with the broader vision of enhancing competitive golf for everyone involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)